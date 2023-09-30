Progressive 'Squad' Democrat accused of pulling fire alarm amid tense shutdown talks

The House Administration Committee confirmed to Fox News Digital that Rep. Jamaal Bowman was caught on video pulling a fire alarm in a building belonging to the Capitol. Democratic Party Chair Scott Bolden and Faith and Freedom Coalition executive director Tim Head joined ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the potential for a government shutdown as the deadline approaches. Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

, pulled a fire alarm in one of the House of Representatives’ three office buildings amid a chaotic morning as lawmakers scrambled to avert a likely government shutdown, the House Administration Committee said.

Committee Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said the matter is being investigated now. Sources told Fox News and Fox News Digital that Bowman is being questioned by the Capitol Police's criminal investigation unit.

"Rep. Jamal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway," Steil said in a statement. Fox News Digital reached out to Bowman’s office for comment but did not immediately get a response. headtopics.com

Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

