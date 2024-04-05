Progressive Political Organization Ground Game Texas Announces Departure of Executive Director

Ground Game Texas , a progressive political organization in Texas, has announced the departure of its executive director , Sarah Oliver . Oliver co-founded the organization in 2021 to advocate for cannabis decriminalization .

The board of directors made the decision, but no specific reason was given for Oliver's departure. Ground Game Texas is known for its work in fundraising, campaign management, and communications. Oliver has not publicly commented on the matter.

Ground Game Texas Progressive Political Organization Executive Director Departure Sarah Oliver Cannabis Decriminalization Board Of Directors Fundraising Campaign Management Communications

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AustinChronicle / 🏆 593. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Texas brewery breaks ground on HQ, brewery coming to FriscoRollertown Beerworks' first location is in Celina.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Unions gain ground with Starbucks in Texas organizing 20th storeThe Denton store is also one of the first to join the union since February when Starbucks said it wanted to work with the union after fiercely trying to stop...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Democrats Still Hold Huge Ground Game Advantage Over TrumpNo patriotic citizen who cares about the future of our constitutional democratic republic should want a repeat of chaos that left a large portion of our country doubtful regarding both the fairness and outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Beware Texas cities, the Texas Legislature is coming for youState lawmakers want more control over cities

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Land Commissioner: Biden’s Energy Export Ban Stealing Money from Texas SchoolchildrenSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Texas Republican says grassroots conservatives are winning in Texas, pushing the state to the rightState Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Waxahachie, discusses his ideas for school vouchers, which he says is on the verge of passing.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »