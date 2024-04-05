Progressive Political Organization Ground Game Texas Announces Departure of Executive Director

Ground Game Texas , a progressive political organization in Texas, has announced the departure of its executive director , Sarah Oliver . Oliver co-founded the organization in 2021 to advocate for cannabis decriminalization .
The board of directors made the decision, but no specific reason was given for Oliver's departure. Ground Game Texas is known for its work in fundraising, campaign management, and communications. Oliver has not publicly commented on the matter.
