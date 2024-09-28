Progressive Democrats Push to Restore Funding for Hamas-Linked UNRWA

Rep. Jan Schakowsky and other “progressive” Democrats have introduced legislation to restore U.S. funding to the terror-linked United Nations Relief and Works Agency despite the fact that several of its employees participated in the Hamas terror attack against Israel on October 7.the “ UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024,” is almost certain to fail, meaning it is only a symbolic gesture, but a bizarre one.

The United States has historically been one of the largest financial supporters of UNRWA, which serves nearly 6 million Palestinian refugees across the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon. In March of this year, the U.S. paused UNRWA funding after the Israeli government alleged that 12 agency employees had direct involvement in Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack.

Notably, the statement did not deny that UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 terror attack.

UNRWA Hamas Israel Funding Democrats

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Progressive Democrats Push to Restore Funding to Terror-Linked UNRWADespite evidence of UNRWA employees' involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel, Rep. Jan Schakowsky and other progressive Democrats have introduced legislation to restore US funding to the agency.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

UNRWA Employees Were Among Hamas Terrorists Killed in Airstrike: IDFSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

IDF Releases Names Of Alleged Hamas Terrorists Killed In Gaza Airstrike, Including UNRWA EmployeesThe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded to criticism from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) by releasing the names of three UNRWA employees who were also allegedly Hamas terrorists killed in an airstrike. The IDF maintains that it targeted Hamas terrorists operating within a compound that previously served as a school, while UNRWA claims six of its employees were killed.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel's UN ambassador slams world body, says UNRWA taken over by Hamas terrorists in GazaThe controversial U.N. agency UNRWA is fending off criticism from new allegations that more of its employees are Hamas terrorists who are seeking to destroy the Jewish state.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Michael Saylor Says Republicans Have More 'Progressive’ View on Crypto, Democrats ‘Drifting to the Middle’Helene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Texas state representative flips to GOP, says Democrats have plunged into 'progressive abyss'Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry announced this week she is serving her final four months in office as a Republican after breaking from Democrats over gender transition access for minors.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »