Progressive activist Cornel West leaves the Green Party and will run for president as an independent

“As Dr. West’s campaign for president grows, he believes the best way to challenge the entrenched system is by focusing 100% on the people, not on the intricacies of internal party dynamics,” West’s campaign said in a written statement. “Our Constitution provides for Independent candidates to gain ballot access in all states, and Dr.

West faces long odds in his quest to become the first candidate not affiliated with a major political party to win the presidency.

Some Democrats are still upset about Green Party nominee Jill Stein’s presidential bid in 2016, when she won more nearly 1.5 million votes in an election that RepublicanMeanwhile, West may not be the only independent or third-party candidate positioned to influence the 2024 presidential contest.

"Cornel West is in this race to challenge the hegemony of the two ruling parties (the corporate duopoly), which oppresses the poor and working class," the campaign said. "It is long past time to stop ping-ponging between Republicans and Democrats while millions of our friends and neighbors lack housing, health care, decent jobs, clean air, clean water, nutritious food, and a healthy environment.

