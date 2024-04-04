Progressive Aaron Peskin to challenge incumbent London Breed in San Francisco mayoral race

After months of centrist Democrats dominating the narrative, an avowed progressive has jumped into the race for San Francisco mayor. Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin confirmed Wednesday night that he’s running in the November election against his archrival, incumbent Mayor London Breed, because he’s frustrated by what he calls her polarizing style and shift toward more conservative public-safety policies — approaches he says don’t reflect the city’s liberal spirit.

“The politics of today are marked by blame and not taking responsibility. The buck stops with the mayor,” he said in an interview. “And it’s time to inject a mature, collaborative discourse that’s befitting of San Francisc

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



politico / 🏆 381. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin joining race to be San Francisco mayorSupervisor Aaron Peskin will be joining the race for San Francisco mayor, he confirmed to CBS News Bay Area on Wednesday.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Supervisor Aaron Peskin to run for SF mayor, sources tell ABC7San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin plans to run for mayor of San Francisco. He's running to replace Mayor London Breed in November.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Crypto billionaire spends big on San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s reelectionBillionaire Chris Larsen is spending millions of dollars to get San Francisco Mayor London Breed reelected in a November race.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Mayor London Breed's State of the City Speech and the Presence of Lori LightfootMayor London Breed delivered an energetic State of the City speech, drawing comparisons to ousted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Both mayors were the first African American females to hold their positions.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Nancy Pelosi, Mayor London Breed and Navy officers welcome USNS Harvey Milk to SFIt was the first time the ship arrived in San Francisco. It's named after gay rights activist and former San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

London Breed to visit China in AprilHer office also left the door open for Breed to once again broach the possibility of pandas coming to The City

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »