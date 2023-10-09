Progress in reforming development banks 'quite limited,' new tool shows

The World Bank logo is seen at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2023.

CGD unveiled the tracker as finance officials gathered in Marrakech, Morocco for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. It said it would update the tracker biannually or when major changes were announced.

The CGD researchers lauded some steps taken - including the World Bank's inclusion of the phrase "livable planet" in its mission statement, but said the banks were still largely debating how to integrate global challenges into their operations and how to pay for them. headtopics.com

The United States, the World Bank's biggest shareholder, and other countries are pushing for major changes to ensure the bank and its sister development banks are better equipped to address issues such as climate change and pandemic preparedness.

Critics have argued for years that MDBs manage their balance sheets too conservatively and could unlock significantly more capital without losing their AAA credit rating status. They said the reform discussion was also largely dominated by Northern Hemisphere voices and major emerging markets like China, India and Brazil, and it was crucial to include more MDB borrowing countries and address their goals and concerns. headtopics.com

