Program rehabilitating the city’s most dangerous drivers expires on same day as 7-year-old fatally struck by tow truck

The program targets New Yorkers with five or more red light camera violations within a year, which the DOT deem as “extreme outliers.” Fewer than 1% of vehicles with violations qualify for DVAP and most are recorded with no more than two infractions.

“Reckless driving kills many New Yorkers every year…and people really saw that one challenge is we need to improve the safety of our streets through infrastructure and design,” said Lander. “But reckless driving behaviors speeding dangerous driving cause one-third of all crashes and we need more action to do something about it.

The program prides itself on not being “punitive” in nature and is the brainchild of the Center for Justice Innovation’s Driver Accountability Program, which enrolled mostly male Black and brown New Yorkers residing in Brooklyn and Staten Island. The model initiative argues that fines and incarceration don’t tackle the root causes of reckless driving and exacerbate socioeconomic and racial disparities already existing in the criminal justice legal system.

Despite Lander’s recommendation to collaborate with the Center for Justice Innovation on DVAP, the DOT operates the program independently. The Department said contract efforts fell through after sustained attempts, due to the organization’s availability. The Center for Justice Innovation provided a statement by senior director Amanda Berman, but declined further comment.

While the DOT acknowledges a verifiable drop in speeding violations by DVAP participants, the department points to a general decrease in such infractions among all city drivers, including among frequent offenders not enrolled in the program. Coinciding with the program’s rollout was the city’s speed camera expansion. The DOT believes both the course and the new surveillance contributed to a 55% decrease in speed violations among 88 DVAP enrollees.

United States Headlines Read more: NYAMNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: Paranormal investigator claims ‘dangerous hauntings’ in abandoned asylumAfter property owners, a police sergeant and a paranormal researcher claim to experience ghost-like activity in the halls of Eloise Asylum, they call in the experts to help.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: Man hit by vehicle, killed on Highway 90 on West SideA man was fatally hit by a vehicle on Highway 90 on Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕

NEWS4SA: Two men murdered, their vehicle stolen and bodies dumped in Far South Bexar CountySAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down whoever killed two men and stole their car.Police released images on Monday of the two victims in the hope

Source: News4SA | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Gov. Cox warns that America is heading in a dangerous directionMany experts are now cautioning that the hyperpolarization in America is simply not sustainable. On Monday, Utah Gov. Spencer warned that we're crossing every threshold toward a failed state.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

ABC13HOUSTON: Neighbors say abandoned Greenspoint-area apartments are hotbed for illegal and dangerous activityThe Arbor Court Apartments, a federally-subsidized housing complex for low-income families, was shut down years ago after it was deemed too flood prone. Now, neighbors say it's more than just an eyesore.

Source: abc13houston | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: The Hunger Games' 10 Most Dangerous Tributes, RankedEvery annual Hunger Games has a different 24 tributes enter the arena, and usually only one is left standing. Only the strongest survive!

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕