Professional trainer reveals easy way to tell if you have a 'cocky dog': 'It's a classic sign'

Florida professional dog trainer Garret Wing revealed the easy way you can tell if you have a “cocky dog” with a confident personality.These hot-shot dogs often kick up the grass after peeing or pooping, which is a way to excuse their cocky confidence.
In the 51-second clip with 11.4 million views, he explained the reason for some dog’s behavior tactics. “There are scent glands in their pads and when they start to kick up the grass, they’re spreading their scent and their pheromones everywhere to let everyone know,” the dog trainer described.company, believes a cocky dog full of confidence should not be considered a rebellious hound — nor is it exclusive to male pooches.
"This is just not a male trait," Wing adds. "There are certain female dogs, those really strong female dogs that do the same d-mn thing."
“My little female chihuahua does this all the time,” one person said. “My Pomeranian makes a dance out of it.”However, some dog owners said they couldn’t picture their timid pups having an ounce of cocky dog energy.
