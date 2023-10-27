Professional golfers suspended for gambling on PGA Tour events

Two professional golfers have been suspended for gambling on PGA events, the tour announced. Vince India and Jake Staiano of the Korn Ferry Tour had their suspensions officially begin last month. India is facing a six-month suspension until March 17 of next year, while Staiano will be suspended until Dec. 10. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM The PGA Tour said neither golfer placed wagers on events in which they participated.

famously let a huge lead slip away to Europe on Sunday singles, which has now become known as the 'Miracle at Medinah.' Friday's announcement is the second suspension in professional sports regarding gambling this week, as Ottawa Senators' Shane Pinto on Thursday was suspended for 41 games by the NHL for activities relating to sports wagering, becoming the first NHL player to be punished for placing bets.

