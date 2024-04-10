Professional Golfers at Masters Tournament Face Dilemma as Wives Expecting to Give Birth

Both Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns , two professional golfers, are competing in the Masters tournament in Augusta. However, their wives are both expecting to give birth in the next few weeks. Scheffler's wife, Meredith, is due at the end of the month, while Burns' wife, Caroline, is due in just over a week.

Due to their wives not being able to travel, Scheffler and Burns might have to withdraw from the tournament if their wives go into labor on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

