Professional Gamer Ninja Declared Cancer-Free

Renowned professional gamer and popular Twitch streamer, Tyler Blevins , known by his online alias Ninja , revealed on Thursday that he has been declared cancer-free. This announcement comes in the wake of his diagnosis with melanoma just last week. Blevins took to social media to share the uplifting update, expressing gratitude for his overwhelming support from fans and loved ones. 'Just got the news from my dermatologist,' Blevins wrote. 'Great news.

' Last week, Blevins announced he had a mole that had been spotted on his foot and came back as cancerous. A small, innocuous mole nestled inconspicuously on the sole of Blevins' foot set off alarm bells among medical professionals, prompting its immediate removal 'just to be careful' and test results came back as positive for melanoma. READ MORE: ‘Ninja’ diagnosed with skin cancer: ‘Still in a bit of shock’ Physicians were optimistic they detected the cancer in its early stage

Professional Gamer Twitch Streamer Tyler Blevins Ninja Cancer-Free Melanoma Diagnosis Mole Dermatologist Support Early Stages

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Web3 Gamer: Gods Unchained app drops crypto, Kings of Fighters Arena reviewGods Unchained loses crypto to gain app approval, Kings of Fighters Arena is a slick arcade combat fighter, $500M in new funding: Web3 Gamer.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

‘Ninja’ diagnosed with skin cancer: ‘Still in a bit of shock’Tyler Blevins, who goes by Ninja on his Twitch streaming platform, revealed he was diagnosed with melanoma after dermatologists tested a mole on the bottom of the gamer’s foot.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

‘Ninja,’ Twitch’s biggest streamer, diagnosed with skin cancerAmerican gamer and Twitch superstar, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, revealed he was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Gets Mix-and-Match Figures From PlaymatesShane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. He graduated from Regis College in 2019 with a Bachelor&039;s in Communication and minored in both Film Studies and Writing.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures Available for PreorderThe figures are available to preorder now, and are based on the look of the characters from the animated series of the 80s and 90s. The new figures will release in waves, withThe figures are 1/10 scale figures and act more as statue-esque collectibles than posable figures. Each figure is 6.7″ tall and will retail for $49.99. The figures are officially licensed and meticulously crafted, and feature each of the turtles in a different fighting pose with their weapons in hand., would be coming out later this year. That game will feature “high-energy gameplay” and an “engaging, original storyline” that follows from the 2023 movie, and sees the turtle brothers dealing with being accepted into society.Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at _anthonynash

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures by ABYstyle Pay Tribute to 1987 SeriesABYstyle Studio has unveiled a new line of action figures based on the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »