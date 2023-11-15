Professional Adaptive Skier Overcomes Challenges to Inspire Others

Trevor Kennison, a professional adaptive skier, shares his journey of overcoming spinal cord injuries and addiction to become a successful athlete. Born and raised in New Hampshire, Kennison learned to ride at a young age but faced multiple sports-related injuries. He developed a serious addiction to painkillers but eventually overcame it. Kennison now resides in Colorado and continues to inspire others with his story.

