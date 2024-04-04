Production of 737 MAX Jet Stalled Due to Damaged Rivets

Production of the 737 MAX jet was stalled due to damaged rivets on its fuselage. Workers flagged the issue on September 1, but it took them 50 times longer than estimated to fix it. The blame may be on Boeing 's haste to move things along.

The fuselages were supplied by Spirit AeroSystems, despite defects being discovered earlier. 'Traveled work' was used to address the issues later in the production line.

737 MAX Production Damaged Rivets Boeing Spirit Aerosystems

