Procter & Gamble Recalls Laundry Detergent Pods Due to Defective Packaging

Procter & Gamble is recalling certain laundry detergent pods sold under various brand names due to defective packaging . The bags can split open, posing a risk to children if they access and ingest the pods. The recall includes Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods sold in the United States. Ingesting large amounts of the cleaning products can be fatal, and the contents can also cause skin or eye injuries.

The bags were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and sold at popular stores nationwide. Customers can request a replacement bag or child-resistant container from the company

Procter & Gamble Recall Laundry Detergent Pods Defective Packaging Risk To Children Ingestion Skin Injuries Eye Injuries Replacement Bag Child-Resistant Container

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox43 / 🏆 564. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingIt's supposed to be cloudy in Texas on Monday, but that does't mean we won't notice many of the effects, according to Krizia Negron with NOAA.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingPleasant Friday; rough eclipse viewing conditions

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingThe duration of totality in Indianapolis will be 3 minutes, 51 seconds. See how Central Indiana is getting ready for the eclipse on April 8th, 2024.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingWe have a preview of what fans can expect when they visit the 2024 Final Four Fan Fest in downtown Phoenix.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Procter & Gamble Recalls Laundry Detergent Pods Due to Defective PackagingProcter & Gamble is recalling 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods under various brand names due to defective packaging. The bags can split open, posing a risk to children if they access and ingest the pods. Ingesting large amounts of these cleaning products can be fatal, and the contents can also cause skin or eye injuries. Customers can request a replacement bag or child-resistant container from the company.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingThis is the third attempt to build a neighborhood in the area.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »