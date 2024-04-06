Procter & Gamble Recalls 8 Million Bags of Laundry Detergent Due to Packaging Defect

Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging . According to Friday notices from both P&G and product-safety regulators in the U.S.
and Canada, the outer packaging meant to prevent easy access to the liquid laundry detergent pods can split open near the zipper track, posing serious risks to children and others who may ingest them, in addition to possible skin or eye injuries. So far, there have been no confirmed injuries directly tied to the defect. During the time period that the recalled lots were sold, there were four reports of children accessing the laundry packets in the U.S., including three ingestion cases — but whether these pods actually came from the recalled bags is still unknown, P&G and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission sai
Procter & Gamble Recall Laundry Detergent Packaging Defect Child-Resistant Packaging Risk Ingestion Skin Injuries Eye Injuries U.S. Canada
