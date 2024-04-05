Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Bags of Laundry Detergent Capsules

Procter & Gamble is recalling 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent capsules from various brands due to faulty packaging that can open, potentially putting children at risk if they access and ingest the capsules. The recall includes Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods sold in flexible bags in the United States. The outer packaging can break at the zipper, posing a serious risk of injury to children or vulnerable populations.
Ingesting large amounts of household cleaning products can be fatal. The contents can also cause skin or eye injuries. The bags were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and were sold in popular stores nationwide, including Amazon, Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart, and others
Procter & Gamble Recall Laundry Detergent Capsules Faulty Packaging Children Ingestion Risk Injury Cleaning Products Skin Injuries Eye Injuries
