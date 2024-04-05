Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Bags of Laundry Detergent Capsules

Procter & Gamble is recalling 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent capsules from various brands due to faulty packaging that can open, potentially putting children at risk if they access and ingest the capsules. The recall includes Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods sold in flexible bags in the United States. The outer packaging can break at the zipper, posing a serious risk of injury to children or vulnerable populations.

Ingesting large amounts of household cleaning products can be fatal. The contents can also cause skin or eye injuries. The bags were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and were sold in popular stores nationwide, including Amazon, Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart, and others

Procter & Gamble Recall Laundry Detergent Capsules Faulty Packaging Children Ingestion Risk Injury Cleaning Products Skin Injuries Eye Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FCN2go / 🏆 523. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingThe Pine Valley area and other mountain communities have seen rain, snow, wind and cold temperatures Friday.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingA teenager is being treated for a gunshot wound after someone shot through the window of an apartment at Bayview Apartments in Federal Way

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingOne person is dead after a car overturned in a pond near Hilliard on Friday

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingThe Rockies honored officer Justin Dodge who lost his leg in an accident at last summer's Denver Nuggets championship parade.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingThis is the third attempt to build a neighborhood in the area.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingWe have a preview of what fans can expect when they visit the 2024 Final Four Fan Fest in downtown Phoenix.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »