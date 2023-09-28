Problem Solver Josh Gottheimer makes his pitch to the House GOP, just days before shutdown: A Q&A

'The country, the Senate, the president, are not going to adopt an ultra-right-wing proposal with insane cuts that will hurt our veterans, our national security, our families and our children.' Among those rooting against them is New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the House’s “Problem Solvers Caucus.” These 32 Democrats and 32 Republicans released a compromise

Among those rooting against them is New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the House’s “Problem Solvers Caucus.” These 32 Democrats and 32 Republicans released a compromise

Read more:

njdotcom »

| Vivek Ramaswamy has a China problem — and a Hunter Biden problemRamaswamy talks tough on China. Yet just a few years ago, he was doing business with the same CCP-linked family that paid millions to Hunter Biden.

Ron Hart: Government shutdowns are not the problem, government overspending is the problemAs I have said over the years, I am not at all concerned about a federal government shutdown. My worry is that it might open back up again.

Tom Krasovic: Padres closer Josh Hader is a product of MLB's profit-maximizing timesMLB stars have earned the ability to manage their own workload, particularly pitchers. 'Load management' pervades several sports, and can devalue the games.

Comcast silent on attack from Donald Trump while Josh Shapiro cashes in on the ireDonald Trump’s two-pronged messaging in his bid to win back the White House – he’s the best and everyone else is terrible or treasonous – was aimed this week at Comcast Corp. and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Mavericks camp primer: Luka Doncic injury concern; roster breakdown; Josh Green deal?The Mavericks team that begins training camp on Wednesday is deeper, younger, more athletic and, on paper, better than last season’s 38-44 squad.

With government shutdown looming, Rep. Josh Gottenheimer takes aim at 'far-right extremists'Congress was in crisis mode Tuesday, trying to pass four short-term spending bills to keep some parts open.

Sep. 28, 2023, 7:28 a.m.Published:Rep. Josh Gottheimer on the phone in his Washington congressional office. (Aristide Economopoulos | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)ByCheered on by Donald Trump, the MAGA caucus in Congress is dangerously close to shutting down the federal government when funding runs out at the end of this month, which is midnight on Saturday.

Among those rooting against them is New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the House’s “Problem Solvers Caucus.” These 32 Democrats and 32 Republicans released a compromise

last week to avert this crisis, but it’s still unclear whether Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal.) will support it.