Probiotic and Vitamin D Combination May Improve Mental Health in Schizophrenia

The combination also led to favorable changes in total cholesterol, fasting blood sugar , and a marker of inflammation. "Targeting the microbiota-gut-brain axis with probiotic and vitamin D might provide a novel approach to promote mental health ," investigators led by Gita Sadighi, MD, Department of Psychiatry, University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences, Tehran, Iran, wrote.
The research includes data on 70 adults with schizophrenia who were on stable antipsychotic medication for at least 6 months. Half took a capsule containing five different probiotic strains plus 400 IU of vitamin D daily for 12 weeks, and half took a matching placebo capsule. Primary outcomes were disease severity and cognitive function, measured at baseline, every 2 weeks during the trial, and again at the end of the study. Measurement tools included the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) for disease severity and the 30-point Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) for cognitive function.A total of 69 patients completed the trial, and no adverse effects were observed during the study period. The marginal mean MoCA score increased by
