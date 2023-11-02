‘Probably can’t find Israel on a map’: Americans respond to antisemitism on colleges campuses

' At Cornell University, online threats were made against the Jewish community. A Cornell student was arrested in connection to the posts, which included threats to 'slit the throats' of Jewish males and 'rape' Jewish women. 'I am very surprised nationally and locally how much is going on around here,' Brian said. 'It's unbelievable.

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KOMONEWS: Americans begin to exit war-torn Gaza Americans through Egypt border crossingPresident Joe Biden said he expects U.S. citizens to leave the war-torn Gaza Strip beginning on Wednesday.

Source: komonews | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWS: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Small group of Americans among first Gaza evacuees as border opensThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews | Read more ⮕

CBSNEWYORK: Americans leave Gaza for first time during Israel-Hamas war through Rafah border crossing into EgyptHundreds of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving as the Rafah crossing opened to them for the first time since the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more ⮕

PENNLIVE: FBI director warns about threats to Americans after Hamas attack on Israel“We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS,' Wray said.

Source: PennLive | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: FBI Director Wray warns terror threat to Americans at ‘whole other level’ after Hamas-Israel attacksFBI Director Christopher Wray is warning that the terror threat against the U.S. has been increased to a 'whole other level' after the Hamas attack against Israel.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

ALLSIDESNOW: FBI Director Wray warns terror threat to Americans at 'whole other level' amid Hamas-Israel conflictFBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday warned that the threat of a terror attack against Americans has been raised to a 'whole other level' due ...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more ⮕