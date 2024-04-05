Proba-3 Satellites to Provide Unprecedented View of Sun's Corona

A pair of satellites called Proba-3 will be launched to orbit the sun and provide a detailed view of its outer atmosphere, the corona. The satellites aim to help scientists understand phenomena such as the solar wind and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). The mission's principal investigator, Andrei Zhukov, hopes that Proba-3 will allow them to observe CMEs from their birth and understand their acceleration and development.

Studying the corona is challenging due to the sun's brightness, but during a total solar eclipse, scientists can observe it. However, eclipses are rare and offer limited study time

Proba-3 Satellites Sun Corona Solar Wind Coronal Mass Ejections Cmes Total Solar Eclipse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscientist / 🏆 541. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Proba-3 Satellites to Provide Unprecedented View of Sun's CoronaA pair of satellites called Proba-3 will be launched to orbit the sun and provide a detailed view of its outer atmosphere, the corona. The satellites aim to help scientists understand phenomena such as the solar wind and coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »

2024 hurricane season's dark omensAn unprecedented setup often leads to an unprecedented result.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

ESA's solar eclipse maker, Proba-3Hundreds of millions of people will witness next week's total solar eclipse across North America, and solar physicists from around the globe are flocking to join them. Eclipses offer a brief glimpse of the sun's ghostly surrounding atmosphere—the solar corona—normally kept invisible by the sun's sheer glare.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Satellites to stage fake solar eclipse to study secrets of Sun’s coronaThe occulter and coronagraph satellites will undergo pre-flight testing at the Redwire Space facility in Kruibeke, Belgium.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Laser-powered license plates to save satellites from orbital collisionThis laser-based license plates can work even when the satellites run out of fuel or power in Earth's orbit.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Next-Gen Refueling Spacecraft to Revitalize Satellites in Geostationary OrbitScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »