Pro-Regime Demonstrators in Tehran Celebrate Iran's Attack on Israel

Crowds of pro-regime demonstrators poured into the streets of Tehran , the Iran ian capital, overnight Saturday into Sunday as Iran launched more than 200 drones and cruise missiles against Israel .. Numerous videos and posts circulating online depict a large gathering and rally of Iran ian citizens at Palestine Square in Tehran , marking the move with jubilation.

Iran has refrained from attacking Israel directly, using proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iraqi militias. But the celebrations may be short-lived. Demonstrators wave Iran’s flag and a Palestinian flag as they gather at Palestine Square in Tehran on April 14, 2024, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed early April 14, 2024 that a drone and missile attack was under way against Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 drone strike on its Damascus consulate. on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET .

