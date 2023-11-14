Pro-Palestinian Student Organization Under Scrutiny for Hamas Support

A pro-Palestinian student organization with chapters all over the country is under increased scrutiny over political activism seen as favorable to Hamas, and several universities have taken steps to suspend the group. Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace have repeatedly made national headlines in the aftermath of the Oct.

7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel after several of its campus chapters released statements praising the attacks as an act of resistance and blaming Israel for the bloodshed. In the intervening weeks, the groups have continued organizing rallies and protests on college campuses, using phrases like 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,' which is commonly understood to mean the elimination of the state of Israel. The protests have been met with widespread condemnation from outside observers and even from university administrators who have expressed concerns that the group's activities are making campus life unsafe for Jewish students

