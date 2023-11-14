Pro-Palestinian Student Organization Faces Scrutiny Over Hamas Support

A pro-Palestinian student organization with chapters all over the country is under increased scrutiny over political activism seen as favorable to Hamas, and several universities have taken steps to suspend the group. Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace have repeatedly made national headlines in the aftermath of the Oct.

7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel after several of its campus chapters released statements praising the attacks as an act of resistance and blaming Israel for the bloodshed. In the intervening weeks, the groups have continued organizing rallies and protests on college campuses, using phrases like 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,' which is commonly understood to mean the elimination of the state of Israel. The protests have been met with widespread condemnation from outside observers and even from university administrators who have expressed concerns that the group's activities are making campus life unsafe for Jewish students





🏆 6. dcexaminer » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hawley taps DOJ to investigate pro-Palestinian student groups’ potential ties to HamasSen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is urging the DOJ to probe potential financial links between anti-Israel student groups and Hamas following a surge in support for violence against Israel.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Florida orders state universities to disband pro-Palestinian student group, saying it backs HamasFlorida’s state university system is disbanding chapters of a pro-Palestinian student group it says is violating state law by aligning themselves with Hamas in the wake of an attack on Israeli citizens.

Source: AP - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Florida orders state universities to disband pro-Palestinian student group, saying it backs HamasFlorida’s state university system is disbanding chapters of a pro-Palestinian student group it says is violating state law by aligning themselves with Hamas in the wake of an attack on Israeli citizens

Source: KIRO7Seattle - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Florida orders state universities to disband pro-Palestinian student group, saying it backs HamasFlorida’s state university system is disbanding chapters of a pro-Palestinian student group it says is violating state law by aligning themselves with Hamas in the wake of an attack on Israeli citizens

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Florida orders state universities to disband pro-Palestinian student group, saying it backs HamasFlorida’s state university system is disbanding chapters of a pro-Palestinian student group it says is violating state law by aligning themselves with Hamas in the wake of an attack on Israeli citizens.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Florida orders state universities to disband pro-Palestinian student group, saying it backs HamasFlorida’s state university system is disbanding chapters of a pro-Palestinian student group it says is violating state law by aligning themselves with Hamas in the wake of an attack on Israeli citizens.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »