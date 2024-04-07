Pro-Palestinian Student Arrested for Physical Contact with Conservative Speaker

A pro-Palestinian student at a private university in Macon , Georgia , was arrested after making physical contact with a conservative speaker delivering a speech on campus about the Israel-Hamas war. Mercer University student Savannah Grace O’Brien was arrested Thursday by campus police on simple battery charges after making physical contact with Atlas Society CEO Jennifer Grossman, who appeared to be speaking in support of Israel, according to WMAZ-TV.

The Atlas Society is a conservative nonprofit that promotes the philosophy of author and philosopher Ayn Rand, whose works include Atlas Shrugged and The Fountainhead. O’Brien was booked into the Bibb County Jail on Friday and released on $650 bai

Pro-Palestinian Student University Macon Georgia Arrested Physical Contact Conservative Speaker Israel-Hamas War

