Pro-Palestinian Protesters Face Suspension at California College

After a pro-Palestinian protest erupted at a California college on Friday, the president cracked down, saying that the students would be 'subject to immediate suspension.' President Gabrielle Starr of Pomona College in Claremont , California, addressed the campus community after she said a group of protesters refused to identify themselves to Campus Safety and Student Affairs staff and verbally harassed staff, including using an anti-black racial slur when speaking to an administrator.

'Any participants in today’s events on the SCC lawn or in Alexander Hall, who turn out to be Pomona students, are subject to immediate suspension,' Starr wrote in a letter to students on Friday evening. 'Students from the other Claremont Colleges will be banned from Pomona’s campus and subject to discipline on their own campuses. All individual participants not part of The Claremont Colleges community are hereby banned from campus immediately,' Starr sai

