Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested in Philadelphia for Blocking Roads

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after targeting busy Philadelphia roads and intersections Monday morning.

"On the morning of U.S. Tax Day 2024, hundreds of people across Philadelphia will take part in A15, a coordinated worldwide economic blockade to demand an end to the ongoing genocide in Palestine," an organizer wrote."Multiple direct actions will target key economic sites across the city, including blockading major travel routes during morning rush hour."Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested Philadelphia Roads Intersections A15 Economic Blockade Solidarity Palestine

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic in major cities a day after Iran strikes IsraelAnti-Israel protesters in major cities disrupted traffic, with many criticizing the country just hours after Iran launched a significant aerial attack.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters block Newburgh-Beacon BridgeAbout a dozen protesters stopped westbound traffic on the Hamilton Fish Newburgh-Beacon Bridge over the Hudson River Monday morning.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters block access road to O'Hare International AirportProtesters were wearing signs reading 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop Genocide' blocked all lanes of traffic headed to the O'Hare terminals.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrances to Lockheed Martin facility in SunnyvaleProtesters blocked entrances to a Lockheed Martin research facility in Sunnyvale on Thursday morning over what they say is the defense contractor's role in Israel's ongoing bombing of Gaza.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Biden responds to pro-Palestinian protesters in North Carolina: ‘They have a point’President Joe Biden conceded that pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted his healthcare speech in North Carolina have a point with their appeals.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt President Biden's visit to DallasPro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas to protest Joe Biden's visit.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »