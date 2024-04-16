Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested for Blocking Road to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

A tow truck removes one of the cars blocking the expressway leading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, April 15, 2024. A pro-Palestinian protest closed the road to the airport.

“It’s not just missed flights, it is those moments that are missed,” Gee explained. “And sometimes, you need to make that connection somewhere, you need to be able to because if you miss that connection, now you’re going to have to stay there and not everyone has money for a hotel. And even if you are reimbursed, you still missed the time. They lost me with that now, because of because of the connection to Sea-Tac Airport.

The protesters employed a tactic known as the “sleeping dragon,” where they lay across the roadway with their arms locked together using tubes. This strategic obstruction persisted for hours, compelling some travelers to abandon their vehicles and walk the remaining distance to the airport terminal. “You have a right to voice your opinions. You have a right to protest. When you block traffic or your protest negatively impacts so many other people’s lives, your message is lost. I believe it will not be well received,” Ursula explained. “When people head to the airport, they often have important destinations: spring breaks, family visits or personal vacations. These moments matter.”“Past protests were not convenient.

