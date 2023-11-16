Pro-Palestinian Professor Arrested in Death of Jewish Man at Demonstrations

Police have arrested a pro-Palestinian California college professor in the death of Jewish man Paul Kessler at concurrent pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations on Nov. 5. Loay Alnaji, 50, was taken into custody on Thursday, charged with involuntary manslaughter and jailed on $1,000,000 bail, per a Ventura County Sheriff's Department press release.

'We're not providing any additional information at this moment in time, however there will be additional information released later today,' Sgt. Rob Yoos told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning. Investigators with the department allege that Alnaji caused Kessler, a 69-year-old pro-Israel protester, to knock his head onto the concrete when he fell, which resulted in brain hemorrhaging that would kill him hours later in the hospital. PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTER 'TRIED TO BAIT' ELDERLY JEWISH MAN BEFORE FATAL ALTERCATION, WITNESS SAYS Although police previously obtained a warrant to search Alnaji's vehicle and home in Moorpark on No

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: Hundreds Gather to Mourn Jewish Man Killed in Confrontation with Pro-Palestinian ProtesterHundreds gathered at a California intersection to mourn the death of a Jewish man who died after a confrontation with a pro-Palestinian protester. Flowers, wreaths, candles, and letters were left at the spot where the man sustained his fatal injuries. One man held a sign demanding justice for the victim, while others waved Israeli flags and sang a Hebrew song for peace. The incident, captured on video, showed medics attending to the injured man as police questioned witnesses.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

WASHTİMES: The Ignorance of Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators: A Brief History of the Middle East ConflictVeteran newsman Brit Hume expressed his disappointment with the level of ignorance among pro-Palestinian demonstrators regarding the history of the region. In this article, the author aims to provide a brief overview of the long and complex history that has led to the current conflict in the Middle East.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

FOXNEWS: TikTok Criticized for Allowing Hate Speech and Pro-Palestinian BiasSome experts claim that TikTok is the worst at preventing hate speech on its platform and features more pro-Palestinian hashtags than pro-Israel hashtags. Republicans in Congress have raised concerns about antisemitic content and the bias against Jewish-Americans on the app.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

ABC: Extremists Hijack Israel-Gaza Debate in US ProtestsExtremists and bad faith actors have been hijacking the national debate in the United States around the Israel-Gaza war to call for violence, division and recruitment of mainstream audiences, law enforcement experts say. They've been popping up at protests, using popularized language and spreading misinformation about the conflict online, according to researchers. Members of a pro-Palestinian march in Missoula encountered a group of masked protesters chanting xenophobic and racist hate speech, believed to be part of a local white supremacist hate group. The pro-Palestinian march organizers shouted them down.

Source: ABC | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Pregnant Palestinian Woman Describes Dire Living Conditions in GazaSalma Tarabin, a pregnant Palestinian woman, is living in dire conditions in a UNRWA tent in Gaza. She is exhausted, hungry, and sick from drinking dirty water. With no access to proper sanitation, women in the tent can only use the bathroom once a day. Tarabin hopes the war will end before her child is born.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

REUTERS: Palestinian Boy Who Lost Parents in Israeli Airstrikes Receives Medical AttentionAhmed Shabat, aged four, keeps asking for his parents, and he wants to get up and walk, but his parents are dead and his legs have been amputated. His parents were killed when their home in Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli air strike

Source: Reuters | Read more »