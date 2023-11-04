Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Block U.S. Government Ship at Port of Oakland

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators trespassed at the Port of Oakland in California and blocked a U.S. government ship. Approximately 200 protesters gathered close to The Cape Orlando, a merchant marine ship managed by the Department of Transportation. Three protesters held on to a rope ladder and refused to let workers close one of the ship's doors. Demonstrators chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags, calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. The protests were described as peaceful.

