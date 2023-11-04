Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Block U.S. Government Ship at Port of Oakland

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators trespassed at the Port of Oakland in California and blocked a U.S. government ship. Approximately 200 protesters gathered close to The Cape Orlando, a merchant marine ship managed by the Department of Transportation. Three protesters held on to a rope ladder and refused to let workers close one of the ship's doors. Demonstrators chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags, calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. The protests were described as peaceful.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KPIXtv | Read more »
SFGATE: Activists at Port of Oakland block entrance to ship in Israel protestProtesters gathered at the Port of Oakland to block the entrance to a ship that they claim will transport weapons to Israel.
Source: SFGate | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: cbschicago | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
NEWSMAX: Pro-Palestinian Protests Expected Over WeekendPro-Palestinian protests are expected to take place across the United States this weekend, with thousands expected to rally for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »