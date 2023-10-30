Pro-Palestine Mob Storms Russian Airport Looking for Jewish Travelers

A mob stormed Makhachkala International Airport in the Russian Republic of Dagestan on Sunday, looking for passengers from a Tel Aviv flight.. The targeted flight did not include any Jews, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, but airport authorities gathered other Jewish travelers for immediate evacuation to Moscow. The flight eventually landed at a separate airport, which rioters also stormed. The demonstration is believed to have been coordinated via Telegram.

The flight initially bound for Makhachkala International Airport in the heavily Muslim Russian Republic of Dagestan was diverted after scores of people waving Palestinian flags took over the facility upon learning of the flight from Tel Aviv, according to the Moscow Times.Russian police have arrested 60 people after an antisemitic mob stormed an airport in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan on Sunday, in an incident the Kremlin blamed on “external interference” by the west.

Law enforcement authorities in Dagestan, a mostly Muslim area in the North Caucasus Mountains, said on Monday they had identified 150 of the rioters who broke into the airport in search of passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv.Hundreds of people have stormed the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region, ostensibly to protest against the arrival of a flight from Israel amid the war in Gaza. headtopics.com

The crowd on Sunday broke past security, with some making it onto the runway of Makhachkala airport, before they were removed by security forces. “More than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, 60 of them have been arrested,” Russia’s interior ministry said in a statement. Nine police officers were injured in clashes with the crowd, including two who were receiving...

