Pro-Palestine Group Blocks Roadway in Chicago Protest

A Pro-Palestine group are blocking a Northwest Side roadway in protest early Monday morning. The protest took place along Valero Way near Loop 1604.

Protesters linked arms and blocked lanes of Interstate 190 around 7 a.m., a demonstration they said was part of a global "economic blockade to free Palestine," according to Rifqa Falaneh, one of the organizers. Traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area was also snarled for four hours Monday morning as pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge and stalled a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 880 in Oakland.

Among them was Madeline Hannan from suburban Chicago. She was headed to O'Hare for a work trip to Florida when her and her husband's car ended up stalled for 20 minutes. She got out and "both ran and speed walked" more than 1 mile. She said she made it to the gate on time, but barely. In Chicago, dozens of protesters were arrested, according to Falaneh. Chicago police said Monday that "multiple people" were taken into custody after a protest where people obstructed traffic but did not have a detailed count.

