Pro-Palestine Demonstration Closes Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Expressway

A pro-Palestine demonstration has closed the expressway of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport . Traffic is at a standstill on the road into the airport since 3:00 p.m., airport officials say.Protestors are waving Palestinian flags and a banner that reads "OUR TAXES ARE FUNDING GENOCIDE."This demonstration has been timed with others in major cities around the U.S.

2023, the Israeli Defense Force launched a retaliatory invasion of the Gaza Strip.This comes just days after an Iranian drone strike against Israel.It is not known how long the demonstration will last or when traffic will get moving again. As of 5:15 p.m., a WSDOT post on X read, "Both directions of the SR 518 off-ramps to Airport Drive in SeaTac remain fully closed. There is no estimated time for reopening.

