‘Pro-life Spiderman’ free climbs 42-story building housing Israeli consulate in Chicago

Maison Des Champs, the self-described 'Pro-life Spider-Man,' scaled the 42-story, 588-foot Accenture tower in Chicago, Illinois to raise money for an expectant mother in need. Des Champs, 23, free climbed the skyscraper, which houses the Israeli consulate, before being arrested by police once he reached the top.

‘PRO-LIFE SPIDERMAN' SCALES PHOENIX'S TALLEST BUILDING, GETS ARRESTED Des Champs said that Sierra had an abortion scheduled for October 14 and his hope is to raise money for the expectant mother to choose to keep the baby.

Read more:

FoxNews »

As Pro-Palestinian, pro-Israeli protests sweep U.S., police worry about clashesAngela Yang is a culture and trends reporter for NBC News.

Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territoryIsraeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

PHOTOS: Fierce Israeli Counter-protest Confronts Pro-Hamas Rally in New YorkSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

PolitiFact - Widely shared video of pro-Palestinian rally in Chicago is from 2021In the days after a deadly attack by Hamas militants on Israel, many social media users were sharing a 2-year-old video

$5,000 Pro Camera vs iPhone 15 Pro: Sometimes Closer Than You’d ThinkI figured if I always have a phone with me and I always have a mirrorless camera, why not test them out against each other?

Sign up for the Chicago Tribune sports newsletterChicago Blackhawks news, schedule, scores, rumors, photos, videos and more hockey coverage from the Chicago Tribune.