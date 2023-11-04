Pro-Hamas Protesters Denounce Israel and US at World Series

Fans leaving Chase Field in downtown Phoenix after the World Series Thursday blasted a group of pro-Hamas protesters who had gathered to denounce Israel and the United States for its support of the Jewish nation. The protesters chanted and gave antisemitic speeches over a loudspeaker during the game. In one speech, a woman wearing a headscarf and who calls herself a “Palestinian American” blasted U.S. policy for sending aid to Israel and saying she is “ashamed” of her American side
. “We send 4 billions a year in weapons, against civilians, against unarmed civilians. Biden is trying to approve 100 billion dollars,” the woman said to her audience. The crowd responded saying, “We don’t call it aid.” Another protester mounted the stage screaming that they need to be loud enough for the fans inside Chase Field to hear them. “Why are out here tonight? Because they don’t want us out here tonight, right?” he yelled. “They do not want to hear our voices. So we need to make sure we are loud enough so those people in those stadiums can feel us.” “Why are out here tonight? Because they don’t want us out here tonight, right? They do not want to hear our voices. So we need to make sure we are loud enough so those people in those stadiums can feel us.” “I am tired of being told to vote blue, no matter wh
