Pro-Democracy Group Launches Drone Attacks in Myanmar

Myanmar ’s main pro-democracy resistance group said Thursday its armed wing launched drone attacks on the airport and a military headquarters in the capital, Naypyitaw , but the country’s ruling military said it destroyed or seized more than a dozen drones used in the attacks.

