Prize of Texas: Rangers capture franchise’s first World Series title

And it was Seager who was named World Series most valuable player for the second time in his career, cementing himself as one of this era’s remarkable October stars. The other players to win that award more than once: Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson.The Rangers are one of this era’s more remarkable World Series turnarounds. They lost 102 games in 2021 and 94 more in 2022. They did not have a single homegrown starting pitcher start a game in the World Series.

The team they beat, the Arizona Diamondbacks, was one of the worst teams to qualify for the World Series this century, at least by regular season record. But the Rangers beat the always sturdy Tampa Bay Rays, then the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Orioles, and the defending champion Houston Astros to get here.

But while some teams, like the Diamondbacks, reach the World Series and feel relief for having done so, the Rangers entered this series with a slightly different feeling to them. That feeling was embodied in the visible nerves of their general manager, Chris Young.

Young also brought in a high-end coaching staff, pulling some of the more respected coaches around the sport into one star-studded staff that seemed to accelerate the growth of young players like Josh Jung, but also allow established players to optimize their abilities. Donnie Ecker came from San Francisco to help Rangers hitters. Tim Hyers came from Boston to serve alongside him.

His Rangers were jumping at Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, who was using their eagerness to his advantage. He needed just 27 pitches to get through their lineup once and did so without allowing a baserunner. He inspired early swings and weak contact, Texas didn’t muster its first baserunner until the fifth, when Nathaniel Lowe walked with two outs. Not until Seager, the centerpiece of the rebuild, did the Rangers get to Gallen.

United States Headlines Read more: WASHINGTONPOST »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first timeThe dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

KENS5: 2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series rosterThe accident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Martin.

Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Texas Rangers Enter Game 5 on Cusp of Their First World Series TitleThe first pitch for Wednesday's potentially series-clinching contest is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET at Arizona's Chase Field.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

KPRC2: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champs for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more ⮕