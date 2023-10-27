Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Sheer Gown Will Put Your Mummy Costume to Shame

Priyanka Chopra's latest red carpet look will make you want to do the “Monster Mash.” On October 27, the 41-year-old actor attended the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival wearing a positively stunning Tony Ward Couture halter gown with a sheer front panel featuring white satin strips and gold sequins.

Meanwhile, her hair, styled by Priyanka Borkar, was slicked back into a very '90s twisted bun with some loose strands poking out and a face-framing section kept free. Priyanka Chopra first arrived in Mumbai, India on October 27 dressed in a travel-ready athleisure look, complete with gray joggers, a black crop top, and a matching cardigan.

Read more:

glamour_fashion »

Priyanka Chopra's Necklace Paid Tribute to Her Daughter Malti Marie in the Sweetest WayPriyanka Chopra wore a sweet choker that paid tribute to her and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie. Read more ⮕

Priyanka Chopra’s Cozy Airport Outfit Includes a Sweet Jewelry Tribute for Baby MaltiPriyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to the glam chair. But left to her own devices, she likes to keep it simple with her hair and go with the flow. Here, Priyanka breaks down her dry shampoo staple, go-to moisturizing cream, and how she styles her hair for date night with Nick Jonas. Read more ⮕

Mumbai Opening: Priyanka Chopra Presents Award To Luca GuadagninoStars from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries turned out in force for the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednek… Read more ⮕

Charlize Theron Oozes Glamor in Sheer Blouse and Leather Skirt at Hollywood DinnerCharlize Theron looked incredible at The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner on Wednesday in West Hollywood, California. The actress sported a sheer blouse and leather skirt on the evening Read more ⮕

31 Stunning Home Products For Interior Designer-Level StyleCute wallpaper, stone-effect spray paint, a woven pendant light, and more things that make it easy and affordable to have a fashionable home. Read more ⮕

Maine Shooting: Rep. Jared Golden Issues Stunning Apology After Robert Card’s Sniper RampageRep. Jared Golden, whose hometown was torn apart by a mass shooter on Wednesday, conceded he was wrong to have “opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war.” Read more ⮕