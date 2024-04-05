Privately-Owned School Bus Crashes into Home in La Marque

A privately-owned school bus crashed into a home along Main Street in La Marque on Friday afternoon. The La Marque Police Department responded to the call at the corner of Main Street and Lone Star Street around 1:45 p.m., according to a post on Facebook. The school bus is privately owned and was not transporting students, according to a spokesperson with the La Marque Police Department. Two people on board, the driver and their 13-year-old child, were hurt in the crash.

They received minor injuries. A utility pole, a street sign and Murphy’s van were also damaged in the accident. The La Marque Police Department says that the crash may have been caused by a mechanical issue with the bus. No charges are expected to be filed

School Bus Crash Home La Marque Injuries Mechanical Issue

