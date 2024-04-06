Private Funding of Elections in Wisconsin Raises Concerns

The private funding of elections in the key swing state, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brian Schimming said during an appearance on that “donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in…connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum” passed with 54.4 percent of the vote — welcome news to the Wisconsin Republican party.

“Zuckerbucks are essentially money grants that are funded by liberal groups — primarily Mark Zuckerberg, but sometimes other groups as well — that are shelled out to local units of government in Wisconsin,” Schimming said, explaining that there were thousands of units of government that received these grants to supposedly “help” fund local election administration. “It’s bad from the get go, and we had to do a constitutional amendment referendum on the questions that are on the ballot on Tuesday. And, you know, essentially, you had five or six Democrat cities who got almost all of the money,” he sai

