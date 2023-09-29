Private equity financier in college admissions scandal avoids prison in new sentencing

A private equity firm founder who was one of the first parents to face trial on charges arising out of a vast U.S. college admissions scandal was re-sentenced on Friday to six months' home detention after an appeals court tossed most of his conviction. The court held that jurors were wrongly instructed that university admissions slots constituted property under federal fraud statutes.

That ruling overturned all of his trial convictions except on a tax fraud charge for taking $220,000 in fraudulent tax write-offs in 2014 for a quid pro quo payment he made to secure his son's admission to the University of Southern California.

Prosecutors argued that crime would justify U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin imposing a 15-month sentence once again, while defense lawyers said only probation was appropriate after Wilson's "sweeping victory" on appeal.

A lawyer for Wilson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wilson was among dozens of people charged in 2019 in the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation, which exposed how some wealthy parents went to extreme lengths to secure spots for their children at elite universities including Yale, Georgetown and USC. headtopics.

