Private calls, public praise: Inside the unusual Trump-Ramaswamy dynamic

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy waits to speak to Republican California delegates and attendees at the GOP California Fall 2023 Convention in Anaheim on Saturday. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has declared Donald Trump “the best president of the 21st century.

For Trump, the dominant polling leader in the race, elevating Ramaswamy complicates the path of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is competing for similar voters and has been seen this year by many in Trump’s circle as his biggest threat, even as he has fallen well behind in the polls.

In an interview this summer, Ramaswamy said that he has seen Trump in Iowa “a couple times” since theyin April. Ramaswamy said he has spoken to other candidates including former vice president Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum more in the same period, both of whom have overlapped with Ramaswamy at multicandidate events that Trump typically skips.

But Ramaswamy’s relationship with Trump has been one that has captured the attention of rival campaigns and other Republican operatives. “I don’t understand the strategy behind ‘I’m just going to run to praise the person I’m running against.’ It makes no sense,” said David Kochel, a longtime Republican consultant who has been critical of Trump. “It’s completely bizarre. headtopics.com

“He kept commenting on my energy. I was like, ‘Actually, I thought you had a lot of energy too,’” Ramaswamy said.Ramaswamy said he was not close friends with Kushner, whose brother Josh Kushner overlapped with him as a student at Harvard, and that he had only ever met Jared Kushner two or three times.

Ramaswamy told reporters last month that his most recent conversation with Trump occurred “at or around the last debate” in Milwaukee, where he was the first on the stage to raise his hand to signal he would support the former president as the nominee if Trump is convicted on felony charges, and drew praise from Trump in a social media post.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Haley digs again at Ramaswamy over TikTok'Just because 150 million people are on it, doesn't mean you do it because it's politically popular,' she said.

Haley hits Ramaswamy for pushing TikTok because it's ‘politically popular’ despite 'dangerous' Chinese threatGOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley hit Vivek Ramaswamy for pushing a ban on addictive social media for those under age 16 while simultaneously using TikTok.

Ramaswamy campaign seeks to cut number of candidates in next GOP debateThe third Republican presidential debate will be held Nov. 8 in Miami.

Vivek Ramaswamy Wants Only 4 Candidates On Stage For Next GOP Primary Debate“Another unhelpful debate in November is not an option: Voters deserve a real choice for who will best serve as our party’s nominee,” his campaign said.

Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign asks RNC to change third debate rulesRamswamy's campaign wants the party to increase the number of donors needed and allow only four candidates on stage.

Ramaswamy campaign in 'new phase' amid bigger spotlight, scrutiny and polling plateauVivek Ramaswamy tells ABC News that he feels his campaign has entered 'a new phase' eight months into his presidential bid -- as he trails Trump