Pristine Finnish Peatland Offers Glimpse into Pre-Industrial Atmosphere

A pristine Finnish peatland has provided scientists with a glimpse into the pre-industrial atmosphere. The peatland, located in northern Finland, has been untouched by human activity and offers a unique opportunity to study the composition of the atmosphere before the industrial revolution. Researchers collected samples of peat from the site and analyzed them for traces of pollutants and greenhouse gases .

The findings revealed that the peatland has remained relatively free from human-induced pollution, providing valuable insights into the natural state of the atmosphere

