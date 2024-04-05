Prisoners in New York Exempt from Solar Eclipse Lockdown

Six prisoners at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York will be exempt from a lockdown preventing state inmates from viewing next week’s solar eclipse . A lawsuit filed in federal court argues the planned prison lockdown infringes on these inmate’s First Amendment rights. The individuals represented in the suit are of a variety of religious backgrounds including Muslim, atheist, Baptist and Seventh-Day Adventist.

The complaint argued that eclipse-like events often occur in popular religious canon

