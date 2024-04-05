Prisma Finance Receives Strong Community Support for Proposal to Re-enable Borrowing

Prisma Finance has received strong community support for its proposal to re-enable borrowing on the Prisma protocol. The protocol was paused on March 28, but the DAO members have voted 100% in favor of unpausing it.

This will allow users to deposit liquid staking tokens and borrow stablecoins.

Prisma Finance Borrowing Prisma Protocol Community Support Liquid Staking Tokens Stablecoins

