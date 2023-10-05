Printing a place to live: In Central Texas, homes are being built with emerging 3D technology

‘Don’t be watering a dead lawn’: Horticulture expert explains dead vs. dormant grass and what to do with your yard.Rows of 3D-printed homes in various stages of construction in the Wolf Ranch neighborhood of Georgetown on Oct. 4, 2023.
“There's something of a housing crisis in America, which I think is the stupidest crisis I can possibly imagine,"Lankau said. “With all of the ingenuity and resources we have, as a people, the fact that we can't figure out a better way to build walls and roofs so that everyone has a nice house seems just baffling to me.
“We ultimately needed to find ways to build a lot more homes a lot faster. And we landed on 3D printing, using concrete-like material,” said Tom vonReichbauer, the CFO of Icon, which is building an entire subdivision near Austin using 3D printing technology. “Advanced robotic construction is the most promising path forward. headtopics.com
Unlike portland cement, their mixes don't require milling and heating limestone, which accounts for most of the product's pollutants, so it creates 92% to 99% fewer emissions, said Eco Material Technologies CEO Grant Quasha.
Lankau added that the concrete walls make the homes much more wind-resistant and safer during extreme weather events like hurricanes and tornados.