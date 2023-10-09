Principales aerolíneas suspenden vuelos desde y hacia Israel

Israel ha atacado más de 1.000 objetivos en Gaza y extremistas palestinos seguían disparando ráfagas de cohetes, haciendo sonar sirenas de ataque aéreo en Jerusalén y Tel Aviv. Un video en internet parecía mostrar una columna de humo cerca de una terminal en el Aeropuerto Internacional Ben Gurion.

Aerolíneas de Europa y Asia también suspendieron vuelos en medio de las hostilidades y ofrecieron reembolsos y exención de cargos por cambio de reserva para los pasajeros. Air France suspendió los servicios a Tel Aviv “hasta nuevo aviso” tras coordinarse con las autoridades francesas e israelíes.

