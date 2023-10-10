Principal who removed high schooler from student government over twerking video requests leave

Honor student loses scholarship after homecoming ‘twerking’ video surfaces: ‘Felt like my life was over’Outrage over high school trans runner rising to 4th in girls’ division after placing 172nd in boys’and kicked her off the student government association over a “twerking” video has reversed course and requested a leave of absence following an uproar over the discipline.

Walker High principal Jason St Pierre put in an application with the local school district for a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year after throngs of fellow students came to the support of senior Kaylee Timonet and called for his resignation,Last week, St Pierre pulled Timonet into a one-on-one meeting in which he accused the public school student of not “following God’s ideals”...

The 17-year-old was seen dancing behind a friend who was reportedly “twerking” at a private homecoming after-party on Sept. 30 in the footage, which has since been deleted.Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre put in an application with the local school district for a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year. headtopics.com

The student’s mother had choice words for the principal who she claimed unfairly targetted her daughter because she is “the hood-ornament” of the high school. Timonet’s classmates quickly rallied behind her — even selling T-shirts with slogans like, “Let the Girl Dance” and “I stand with Kaylee Timonet,” which have also been plastered across social media in solidarity.Kaylee Timonet was removed as Walker High School student government president, and her endorsement for a scholarship was taken away.

“Our student government members are held to a high standard of student behavior,” he said in the statement. “While I stand by that premise, I do believe that standard deserves the input of not just myself and top administrators, but also those student leaders.”Kaylee Timonet, 17, was let go of her duties as student government association president in the aftermath of the video. headtopics.com

