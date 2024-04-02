Principal temporarily removed from school amid discrimination allegations

(Jones) will be working with the deputy superintendent of academics until further notice. She will not have any duties at Rainier View during this time,” Chief of Staff for SPS, Bev Raymond, wrote in a letter to families of Rainier View Elementary School, acquired by KIRO Newsradio.“This temporary change does not indicate that SPS has confirmed any wrongdoing by Principal Jones,” the letter continued. “The change is meant to foster peace in the school community.

Our aim is to ensure that any concerns at Rainier View can be reviewed objectively without distractions.” The removal came after waves of complaints from educators and parents, both alleging religious discrimination and accusations of unfair discipline toward students of color. Educators under Jones’ leadership claimed there was discrimination against English learners, violations of students’ individualized education plans and a fear of retaliation from Jones if any faculty spoke ou

