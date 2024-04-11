Principal Removed from Bartlett High School, Allowed to Return to Teaching

Michael Demovsky has been removed from his position as principal of Bartlett High School following an investigation into some of his administrative practices , but he will be allowed to return to teaching, the District U-46 School Board decided this week.

Demovsky was placed on administrative leave in March during the probe, the details of which have not been made public.

