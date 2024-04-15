Principal of the Year Awarded to Farid Johnson at Siwanoy Elementary School

PELHAM , N.Y. -- There are over 3,000 elementary schools in New York , but only one can say it's home to the Principal of the Year. Farid Johnson , who shot hoops with President Barack Obama and completed two master's degrees, said it's hard to beat being named Elementary Principal of the Year by the School Administrators Association of New York State. 'I love sports.

It's growth all over the place. You see the growth in our community.' Johnson, a Yonkers native, spent years teaching in the Bronx. He became principal at Siwanoy Elementary during the COVID pandemic and quickly won over the teaching staff. 'We knew that we could go to Mr. Johnson with absolutely anything and he would give us 100% of his support. We just felt very cared for,' said Suzanne Diano, a 3rd grade teacher.

